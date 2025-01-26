Second Annual Kidsville Family Walk to be Held at Centennial Park

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the second annual Kidsville Family Walk presented by Primrose Schools will take place along Centennial Park’s Lake Watauga on Saturday, February 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will feature activities for the whole family, in addition to local partners and food trucks. Families will have the opportunity to get active as they interact with nature, play games, and participate in arts and crafts activities within Centennial Park.

“Centennial Park serves as a vital space for community gathering, and we are excited to bring back the Kidsville Family Walk,” said Justin Branam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming. “It’s our hope that this event will provide families an opportunity to shake off winter claustrophobia and get outdoors in the Park to celebrate movement and nature.”

Highlights of the Kidsville Family Walk include:

Storybook Walk: Read the children’s book “Plants Can’t Sit Still” at multiple stations as you walk along the banks of Lake Watauga.

Dance Party: Dancing People Nashville will host a kid-focused dance party at the finish line.

Arts & Crafts: Explore free arts and crafts activities and earn a stamp at Community Partner booths. Children will also receive a participant medal that offers free Parthenon admission between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo: Play with musical instruments courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame®.

Food & Beverages: Enjoy local food trucks and a variety of beverages including Roast & Brews, Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que, and The Inka Trailer.

Community participants in the Kidsville Family Walk include: Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, Dancing People Nashville, Metro Parks Nature Centers, Primrose Schools, SafeSplash Swim School, and Vanderbilt Athletics.

