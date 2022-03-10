Just as we all thought winter was over, it wants to make one more appearance in our forecast this weekend!

The western portion of Middle Tennessee is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This means you should be cautious of some slick road conditions as snow will be moving across the area.

On the other hand, the eastern portion of Middle Tennessee is under a WINTER STORM WATCH. This is a level up from the advisory which means the eastern region is more prominent to heavier snowfall and strong wind gusts. These wind gusts will blow up to 35+ mph.

The storm will head in around tomorrow late afternoon and will continue into Saturday morning.

Western Tennessee can expect to see 2 inches or less, whereas the eastern side of Tennessee will receive up to a possible 4 inches of snowfall.

See our live weather radar here.

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map.

For your Close To Home Traffic find Your Local Source Live Traffic Map HERE