Wendy’s Offers $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich In-App Offer

The Queen of Spice just dropped a HOTdeal. Now through December 29, Wendy’s® fans can bring the heat to their tastebuds and not the family gathering with a $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal, available every day with the offer exclusively in the Wendy’s app.* Wendy’s is home to the OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich – launched in 1995 – featuring juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded in a unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavor inside and out. Topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, it’s the perfect sandwich to grab when fans are craving a little spice!

WHERE & WHEN:

Every day through December 29, fans can open the Wendy’s app and use the app offer to claim a $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich.* The deal is available nationwide and at fans’ local Wendy’s. Fans can download and visit the Wendy’s app to locate the nearest restaurant and spice up their day without burning a hole through their wallets.

HOW:

The $3.99 Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer can only be found in the Wendy’s app. Simply fire up the Wendy’s app or create an online account at wendys.com. Users can easily add the offer to their bag for mobile orders or use at a restaurant by loading the offer onto the app barcode before scanning at the register. Fans can add some fire to their meal with the perfect grab and go sandwich!

WHY:

Holiday gatherings can feel spicy, but Wendy’s is helping fans never show up on an empty stomach (or an empty wallet!) Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich for only $3.99 arrived just in time to help add the right amount of heat and flavor ahead of any holiday gathering.

Source: Wendy’s

