Cumberland Football Receives Votes in the Final NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll

LEBANON, Tenn.– Cumberland Football Receiving Votes in the Final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Cumberland finishes the season receiving votes as the top 13 teams stay the same. Keiser stays at No. 1, Grand View stays at No. 2, and Indiana Wesleyan stays at No. 3.

Cumberland finished the 2024 season receiving votes in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The offense ended the season averaging 32.10 points per game and averaging 254 yards per game. Quarterback Luke Holloway finished the year with 854 rushing yards and 1468 yards in the air combining for 24 total touchdowns. Freshman running back Jacob Cornejo finished the year with 538 rushing yards and five touchdowns and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

The Cumberland defense finished the 2024 season allowing 18 points per game and only allowing 131 yards on the ground per game. The Phoenix secondary only allowed on average 150 yards per game in the air. Boston Follis led the defense with 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks. Cannon Johnson recorded three interceptions on the back end which led the Phoenix defense in the interception column.

The Phoenix finished the year 7-3 while only losing by a combined 21 points in the games that were lost.

From the Mid-South Conference, Georgetown received the automatic bid for a first round bye in the playoffs after securing the Conference Championship.

Source: Cumberland

