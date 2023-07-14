Weekend Weather 7-14-16-2023 Partly Stormy

Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93. North northwest wind around 5 mph.