Saturday, October 15, 2022
Weekend Weather 10-15-16,2022 Storms and then Cold Weather on Way

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
We will be monitoring Sunday, enjoy your Saturday. Widespread frost and freezing temos on the way on Monday and Tuesday.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
