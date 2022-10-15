Saturday, October 15, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Murfreesboro

By Michael Carpenter
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 5109 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
5109 Veterans Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 896-6800
Facebook

