Ribbon Cutting: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance in Murfreesboro

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 5109 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

5109 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 896-6800

Facebook