WEATHER- Hot, Humid, Stormy Saturday

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 320 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-101000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 320 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few storms may strong to severe with gusty to damaging winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.