WEATHER ALERT 3-31-2023- Severe Weather Expected

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 200 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 200 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms along and west of I-65 this evening and tonight, with a slight risk east of I-65. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected off and on throughout the day today, followed by a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee this evening into the early morning hours on Saturday. Some storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. A wind advisory is also in effect for all of Middle Tennessee this evening through Saturday morning. South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected, which could knock down some tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Frost is likely throughout Middle Tennessee on Sunday morning as low temperatures drop into the low to middle 30s. Another powerful storm system will bring the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday across Middle Tennessee. Some storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 76. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.