WEATHER ALERT 3-25-26-2024 – Wind Advisory

Today would be a good day to tie down, take down, weigh down anything in the yard that might blow away. On top of the windy conditions, rain moves in and sticks with us for a bit.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 423 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-241800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0004.240325T1800Z-240326T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Byrdstown, Murfreesboro, La Vergne, Crossville, McEwen, Altamont, Coalmont, Waverly, Allardt, Nashville, Carthage, Sparta, Jamestown, Hartsville, Dickson, Hendersonville, Tennessee Ridge, Lewisburg, Franklin, Smithville, Ashland City, Springfield, Shelbyville, Brentwood, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Smyrna, Lobelville, Manchester, Columbia, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Gainesboro, Woodbury, Gallatin, Pulaski, Kingston Springs, Lebanon, Lafayette, Hohenwald, Livingston, Cookeville, Centerville, New Johnsonville, South Carthage, Spencer, Erin, Tullahoma, Clarksville, Linden, Celina, and Dover 423 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 56. Windy, with a south southeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Showers before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. High near 69. South southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.