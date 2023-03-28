WEATHER 3-28-29-2023 Frost Tonight

Cover those tender plants that may have re-appeared in the last couple of weeks…

Today A 30 percent chance of rain before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Widespread frost after 2am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.