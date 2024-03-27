WEATHER 3-27-28-2024 Light Frost

One more cold night and then Spring will show up in a big way from Good Friday thru the Easter weekend!
Today
Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Areas of frost between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.