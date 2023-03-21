WEATHER 3-21-22,2023 Rains and Winds Return

This will be an off-and-on theme thru the week including your weekend. The winds look to remain, and we will watch for a chance of severe weather on Friday.

Today A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 48. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.