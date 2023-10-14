Walmart Reveals its Top Toys List for the Holiday Season 2023

It’s the most wonderful list of the year! Ready the gift wrap because Walmart is unveiling its highly anticipated Top Toys List, bringing customers this season’s coolest toys – all at Walmart’s joyfully low prices. Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List celebrates this year’s 55 most-wanted toys for kids (and kids at heart!) of all ages, making it affordable, easy and fun to shop and spread cheer all season long.

“The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walmart is ready to help our customers plan ahead and save even more for all the kids on their list,” said Brittany Smith, vice president, merchandising – toys, Walmart U.S. “Like every year, Walmart is the place to find amazing deals on an incredible assortment of the mostpopular toys. Not to mention we offer our customers the easiest, most convenient ways to shop in stores and on Walmart.com, delivering a joyful toy shopping experience like only Walmart can.”

This year, families won’t have to check prices twice as more than 25 of the toys topping the list are under $25, offering customers even deeper savings on Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices. From Barbie-core to the core or the perfect Squishmallow to finish your collection, Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List has festive fun for kids and kidults alike.

And this year’s list is really picking up S.T.E.A.M., with consumers continuing to express interest in toys that offer deeper play value, encourage creative and emotional learning as well as focus on major entertainment and pop culture moments1. Trends are always within reach at Walmart, and this year’s list ensures families can secure that holiday magic all while staying on budget.

Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List

25 under $25:

Blockbuster Hits: Toys inspired by this year’s most anticipated films, from Barbie to The PAW Patrol Movie. These toys bring the magic of the big screen into the hands of young fans

Hang Up and Hangout: A collection of toys promoting quality time together allowing friends and families to create memorable moments

90s Nostalgia: Retro-inspired toys that are resurging in popularity and toys inspired by iconic trends and pop culture of the 90s

S.T.E.A.M.: Toys that encourage critical thinking and creativity

*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.

More Ways to Shop Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List

Walmart is here to help customers check off wishlist-approved finds in one, easy trip. With over 1,000 brand new toys and more than 500 Walmart-exclusives, holiday inspiration for all is just one convenient step or click away at your local Walmart store, on Walmart.com or on the Walmart app.

And this year, it’s even easier to shop Walmart’s wide assortment of toys, including the top toys, with a variety of fast and convenient pickup and delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in 90 minutes or less, and two-day shipping.