Vols Baseball Open Season Ranked in All Five Preseason Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee will begin the 2024 season ranked in the top 11 of all five major college baseball polls, with a high ranking of No. 5 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Perfect Game is the only poll in which the Vols aren’t ranked in the preseason top 10, as they’ll start just outside that threshold at No. 11. UT’s preseason rankings in all five major polls can be found below.

NCBWA – No. 5

USA Today – No. 8

Baseball America – No. 8

D1Baseball.com – No. 9

Perfect Game – No. 11

Tennessee is coming off its second trip to the Men’s College World Series in three years and returns 16 letterwinners from last year’s Omaha team.

The Vols also boast five preseason All-Americans in returners Drew Beam , AJ Russell , Christian Moore and Blake Burke , along with Clemson transfer Billy Amick .

Tennessee opens its season in just 10 days with a trip to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown presented by Kubota.

The tournament will be held on Feb. 16-18 at Globe Life Field, home of 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers. UT will square off against No. 21 Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

After returning from Texas, the Vols are slated to play 15 consecutive home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, starting with back-to-back midweek contests against UNC Asheville (Feb. 20) and ETSU (Feb. 21). The full 2024 schedule can be found HERE.

Source: UT Sports

