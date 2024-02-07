Jane Eyre to Open Next Week at Springhouse Theatre Company

Jane Eyre is set to open Friday, February 16, 2024 at Springhouse Theatre Company!

If you’re new to this tale, you may be surprised to learn Jane Eyre is a lively and action-packed telling of romance and renewal. If you’re a devoted fan, you’ll be enchanted by the haunted telling Christina Calvit’s script provides.

The themes of redemption, justice and love are drawn by Jane’s reckoning with past ghosts and passion for truth in dire situations.

Jane Eyre is a beloved story for generations of readers, and this telling honors the original plot while drawing out the motifs in unique and artful ways.

Showtimes are as follows:

Fri, Feb 16, 2024 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 17, 2024 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb 23, 2024 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 24, 2024 7:30 pm

Fri, Mar 1, 2024 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 2, 2024 7:30 pm

Sun, Mar 3, 2024 3:30 pm

Springhouse Theatre Company is located at 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167