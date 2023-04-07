Victim Identified in Murfreesboro Road Rage Incident

The driver of the yellow Camaro who died following a road rage incident on NW Broad Street on April 4 has been identified as 34-year-old Remon Fayez Landas Ibrahim, of Smyrna.

If you witnessed the events leading up to the crash, investigators ask that you contact us at 615-893-2717 and ask to speak to a member of the FACT.

The investigation is ongoing.

Road rage may be cause of fatal crash on NW Broad Street

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (April 5, 2023) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are investigating a deadly road rage crash on NW Broad Street on Tuesday, April 4.

The driver of a yellow Camaro died in the wreck.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 34-year-old male driver of the Camaro was driving in the grass median attempting to pass a white GMC Yukon when the vehicles collided on NW Broad St. The collision forced the car and SUV off the right side of the road into a tree line. The Camaro hit a tree. The 34-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene. The female driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries.

