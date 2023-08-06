Vandy Senior Ethan Barr On Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior linebacker Ethan Barr has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The award is presented annually to college football’s most impactful community leader.

Barr will be a captain for the Commodores for the second-straight year in 2023. He has started the last 26 consecutive games for Vanderbilt and enters this fall with 164 career tackles.

The Flower Mound, Texas, native has been a leader in Vanderbilt’s team community service efforts, including with the Boys & Girls Club, Metro Nashville Schools and Turner’s Heroes.

Barr and the Commodores open the 2023 campaign versus Hawai’i on Aug. 26. Kickoff against the Rainbow Warriors is set for 6:30 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium and tickets are available now.

