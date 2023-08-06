WEATHER 8-6-2023 Storms Return

Prepare for more of the same on Monday and gusty winds….
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.