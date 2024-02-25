TSU Men’s Basketball to be Featured on ESPNU Against Little Rock on February 29th

NASHVILLE – February 19, 2024 – The Ohio Valley Conference announced today that the Tennessee State men’s basketball team will be featured on national television for their game against Little Rock on February 29, airing on ESPNU. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. in Little Rock.

The OVC is implementing a Wild Card selection process to determine the linear broadcasts for the second season. Selections are made and announced approximately two weeks before the competition date to ensure the best matchups.

The upcoming matchup between TSU and LR marks the seventh game of the 2023-24 ESPN basketball slate for the OVC. The Tigers’ last appearance on ESPNU was on February 23 of last season when they secured an 88-82 victory against UT Martin on the road.

In their earlier encounter this season on December 30, TSU emerged victorious against the Trojans with a score of 90-82 inside the Gentry Center.

Source: TSU

