TSU Football Set to Host Norfolk State for Homecoming

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football will return home for its first of three straight home games as they will welcome Norfolk State into Nissan Stadium for homecoming this Saturday. The Tigers aim for their fifth straight homecoming win as they host the Spartans, which marks the second HBCU opponent the TSU will face this season.

Tennessee State (3-2, 1-1) vs. Norfolk (3-3, 0-0)

Date: Sat., October 14

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Venue: Nissan Stadium (69,143

TV: ESPN+

Dan Laing (pxp)

Brad Hopkins (analyst)

Radio: WNSR — 560 AM, 95.9 FM (Nashville), 107.9 FM (Smyrna)

Sirius XM: Ch. 381

Stream: TSU Tigers App, WNSR.com, Alexa (Play WNSR)

Greg Pogue (pxp)

Chris Sanders (analyst)

SERIES INFORMATION: This will be just the second-ever matchup between TSU and NSU. The two HBCU foes first met 51 years again in 19721 as the Tigers came away with the 56-6 win.

Source: TSU Sports

