TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

Surveying control and targets

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

· 8/14 – 8/17, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures, in both directions, on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for bridge repairs. (mm 51)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., The on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in median.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

MAURY COUONTY, I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR99 interchange.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-65S for paving operations connecting the new on and off ramps. MM 45 – 47

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and demolition work for bridges 7, 8, & 9. One lane to remain open at all times. at all times. (MM 108 – 120) Tentatively set for complete closure of I-65 NB and SB @ exit 117 and SR 52 Bridge over I-65. Traffic to use NB and SB ramps for demo of Bridge beams over interstate.SR 52 will be closed over I-65.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Sun. 8/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Tentatively set for complete closure of I-65 NB and SB @ exit 117 and SR 52 Bridge over I-65. Traffic to use NB and SB ramps for demo of Bridge beams over interstate.SR 52 will be closed over I-65.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

· continuous, Traffic will be shifted on the exit ramp from I-24 EB to I-840 WB for concrete ramp repairs.

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (MM 68.3 – 70.8 & 82.1 – 89.6)

The repair of an overhead sign structure at MM 79.4

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures in both directions for median foundation work for the overhead sign structure. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Millersville Exit to Bethel Road exit

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be alternating lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from exit 98 to exit 104 for the resurfacing of I-65.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from South Hartman to Smith County Line for the resurfacing of I-40

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 01) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

· Nightly, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. for striping activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling, loop wire installation, and curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON SR 65

Resurfacing on U.S. 431 from Gifford Place to the Robertson County line

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for scoring and paint operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, degrassing, and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR 96 from SR 100 to the Williamson Co. line

· Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on SR 96 for milling and paving. Flaggers will be present.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from EllingtonPkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for milling and paving.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· 8/15 – 8/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for milling and paving.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Elington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures for phased construction.

RUTHERFORD/WILSON COUNTY SR 452

The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10

· Nightly, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 16

The resurfacing on SR 16 from SR 11 (U.S. 31A) to the Rutherford County line ( LM 1.33)

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for final painting of shoulders and travel lanes.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 441

Installing turning lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Intermittent lane closures EB and WB

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

· 8/13, 5 a.m. – 11a.m., Slope mowing various locations WB (mm 5.10 – 6.70)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Installing culverts and safety end walls ,and building Acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross over in the medium.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., WB lane closure on 8/15-8/16 and EB lane closure 8/17.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN / DICKSON COUNTY, I-40

Vegetation Debris removal due to Tornado Damage

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Contractor will be working outside of the shoulder at multiple locations to cleanup and chip in place vegitation debris as a result of tornado damage EB and WB. This will require shoulder closures only. (mm 145 – 167)

HICKMAN COUONTY I-40

Bridge repair over Duck River

· 8/11, 7 P.M. – 5 A.M., Patch, repair of Duck Rivery Bridge

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, I-40

Milling and Paving WB various locations

· 8/15 – 8/17, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 150.10 – 150.40)