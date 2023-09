SEPTMEBER 14, 2023, 2:51 PM – Interstate 840 in Lebanon has shut down due to a fatal crash.

It happened at I-840 near mile marker 72 around 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as there is another crash in the westbound lanes I-840 at mile marker 69.

Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 72, which is the Central Pike exit, leading to Highway 109.