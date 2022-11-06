TPAC Welcomes A Cappella Sensation Voctave for One-Night-Only Performance in February 2023

The a cappella sensation Voctave brings their incredible harmonies to Music City audiences for a one-night-only performance at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on Feb. 16, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from central Florida. Formed in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the group represents a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

The singers have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian, barbershop, pop and choral music. They have performed all over the world and can be heard on countless recordings. The group has also shared the stage with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners.

With multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Voctave has ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts and received more than 150 million views on their videos. Their latest project, a lullaby album titled “Goodnight, My Someone,” was released in October.

Vocatve’s music is available digitally on all platforms. For more information, visit https://voctave.net/.

