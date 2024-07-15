Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Tight Ends

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: TIGHT ENDS

In camp (6): Chig Okonkwo, Nick Vannett, Josh Whyle, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin-Robinson, Steven Stillanos.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Vannett, formerly of the Chargers, during the offseason. He’s a reliable blocker who can contribute in a number of ways alongside a pair of surging tight ends in Okonkwo and Whyle. Okonkwo did a lot of stability work this offseason, in an effort to get in and out of his cuts better. Whyle, meanwhile, bulked up and looked more comfortable in his second offseason. The Titans re-signed Odukoya on a futures contract, and then added Martin-Robinson and Stillanos as undrafted free agents after the draft. Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader have not been re-signed, and they remain free agents. On the coaching front, Justin Outten took over as tight ends coach after serving as running backs coach a year ago.

In the spotlight: Okonkwo. The third-year pro has flashed in his first two NFL seasons. In 2023, Okonkwo caught 54 passes for 528 yards and a touchdown while playing in 17 games, a year after hauling in 32 passes for 450 yards with three touchdowns. Okonkwo has occasionally been guilty of drops, however, and needs to be more consistent. With an improved receiving corps around him, he should benefit, and could produce more big plays.

Battle to watch: Extra tight end? Three is probably the number here, especially with the numbers the team has at the receiver position. But there’s a spot on the practice squad to be had, and the battle will be between Odukoya and a pair of undrafted free agents in Martin-Robinson and Stillanos. Odukoya, who is from the Netherlands, initially joined the Titans as part of the NFL’s International Pathway program. His game has improved over the past two years, and his experience gives him the edge.

Keep an eye on: Whyle. A fifth-round draft pick in 2023, Whyle began to pick up some momentum a year ago before being injured. This offseason he’s focused on getting bigger and stronger, and he changed his body. He’s looked like a different player this offseason. After totaling nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, I’m expecting Whyle to make a big jump in 2024.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

