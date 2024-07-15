New Traffic Signals with Flashing Yellow Left Turn Arrows Installed in Smyrna

New traffic signals with a flashing yellow left turn arrow have begun operating at multiple intersections.

Remember, flashing yellow arrow traffic signal heads include a flashing yellow arrow along with the standard red, yellow, and green arrows. When the flashing yellow arrow is active, drivers are allowed to make a left turn after yielding to oncoming traffic. This type of turn is called a permissive left-turn. When the flashing yellow arrow is active, drivers must judge whether it’s safe to complete the left-turn movement, similar to making a left turn into a driveway or from a two-way-left-turn-lane. When the flashing yellow arrow is not active, the traffic signal operates like traditional signals, requiring drivers to follow the normal rules for the red, yellow (steady), and green arrow lights.

The new signals have been installed at the intersections listed below to improve efficiency:

Nissan Drive at Sgt. Asbury Hawn Way – Gate 1

Nissan Drive at Ken Pilkerton Drive – Gate 3

Nissan Drive at Spc. Neal Mitchell Place – Gate 4

Nissan Drive at Enon Springs Road

Nissan Drive at Lake Farm Road

Nissan Drive at Sam Davis Drive

Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane

Lowry Street at Aviation Parkway

Lowry Street at Nolan Drive

Lowry Street at Owens Drive

Lowry Street at Washington Street

Lowry Street at Mayfield Drive

Lowry Street at McNickel Drive

Lowry Street at Ken Pilkerton Drive

Almaville Road at One Mile Lane

