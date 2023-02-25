Three Nashville Venues Win Pollstar Awards

Nashville is known as Music City with a host of incredible venues to watch live music and sports.

The Pollstar Awards were announced this week and three local venues made the list. Bridgestone Arena was named the Arena of the Year, its third time taking the award. Previously they won in 2017 and 2014.

On social media, Bridgestone Arena shared, “Pollstar, thank you for this honor! And thank you to everyone who voted for us, the PredNHL, the musicians, their teams, our staff, and the fans that make #SMASHVILLE great.”

🥳🎉 @Pollstar, thank you for this honor! And thank you to everyone who voted for us, the @PredsNHL, the musicians, their teams, our staff and the fans that make #SMASHVILLE great 💛💙 https://t.co/lt1MsS4iRl — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) February 23, 2023

The Ryman Auditorium also won for Theater of the Year for the 14th time. Sharing on social media, “We’re honored to be named Pollstar Theatre of the Year for the 14th time!”

We’re honored to be named Pollstar Theatre of the Year for the 14th time! 💒✨ https://t.co/jH4a459DHI — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) February 23, 2023

Exit/In was also honored as Nightclub of the Year; the venue closed earlier this year but will reopen in April.

Sharing on social media, “Thank you to our peers for voting for us, and to @Pollstar for such an incredible honor. Feels good to go out on top!!”

Thank you to our peers for voting for us, and to @Pollstar for such an incredible honor. Feels good to go out on top!!! 🥳👏🖤 pic.twitter.com/MvyJxu1abj — EXIT/IN (@EXIT_IN) February 23, 2023

The Best Country Tour award went to Chris Stapleton for his All American Road Show Tour.