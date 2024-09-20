Tennessee Women’s Soccer Opens SEC Play With 2-1 Win Over Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In its first Southeastern Conference matchup of the season, the No. 23 Tennessee soccer team picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ole Miss, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches in the process.

UT (6-1-1) picked up its first three points of SEC play and now holds a 19-4-2 overall record against the conference foe.

Sophomore forward Kate Runyon and graduate forward Sammi Woods each found the back of the net for the Big Orange to secure the three points at home.

Woods now leads the team with three goals and seven points. Her and Runyon are both tied for the team-lead in goal contributions with four.

Ole Miss senior forward Kelly Brady gave the Rebels their lone goal of the night, which marked her third of the season.

Tennessee outshot Ole Miss (5-5-0) 13-to-8, with eight of those coming on target.

Ally Zazzara once again came up strong to defend the goal, notching four saves on the night.

In the first half, Tennessee struck first in the 22nd minute after Runyon capitalized on a second chance in the box.

The Rebels quickly responded in the 25th minute as Brady knocked it in after a cross from Lauren Montgomery to level the match.

Leah Klurman , Ally Brown , Keaton Mitchell and Woods each created additional chances in the opening frame but were unable to convert.

Hailey Mi Cloud put one on frame for Ole Miss, but Ally Zazzara was able to protect the net and preserve a 1-1 score heading into the halftime break.

The Lady Vols’ game-winner came in the 60th minute when Runyon set Woods up nicely to fire it into the right side of the net.

Source: UT Sports

