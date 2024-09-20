Freddy’s launches new Tots and Caramel Apple Pie Concrete

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced the launch of its new Tots and Caramel Apple Pie Concrete. Additionally, Freddy’s Grilled Cheese Steakburger is making its return to the menu after launching last year, and its seasonal Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake will also be available. The limited-time offers are available August 21 through October 22 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Grilled Cheese Steakburger is made with two premium Freddy’s steakburger patties grilled with four slices of American and Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread all on two buttery slices of thick-cut Texas toast. Freddy’s crispy tots are a delicious new side option that are available in kid’s, regular or large size.

The new Caramel Apple Pie Concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with caramel sauce and cinnamon-seasoned apples, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more cinnamon.

Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake are seasonal classics made with fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a slice of rich pumpkin pie, crust included, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon. The shake has added milk for a smooth dessert that guests can enjoy through a straw.

Source: Freddy’s

