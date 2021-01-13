wrestling blackman
Photo from blackmanwrestling.com

From Jeff Price: 1/11/2021

THIS IS THE SECOND POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 141 1
2 CLEVELAND 125 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 123 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 113 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 97 5
6 BLACKMAN 57 8
7 MCCALLIE 56 6
8 SUMMIT 51 9
9 DOBYNS-BENNETT 45 7
10 PIGEON FORGE 33 11
11 BEECH 28 10
12 FATHER RYAN 23 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, FAIRVIEW, HERITAGE, MBA, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, ROSSVIEW, SCIENCE HILL, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, WALKER VALLEY


