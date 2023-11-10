Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 11

Adam Brown
Week 11 of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Tennessee (7-2) at Missouri (7-2) at 2:30 CT

FIU (4-5) at MTSU (2-6) at 2:30 CT

Memphis (7-2) at Charlotte (3-6) at 1:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-8) at South Carolina (3-6) at 11:00 CT

ETSU (2-7) at Western Carolina (6-3) at 12:00 CT

Chattanooga (7-3) at Alabama (8-1) at 11:00 CT

TSU (6-3) at Eastern Illinois (6-3) at 12:00 CT

Gardener-Webb (5-4) at Tennessee Tech (3-6) at 1:30 CT

SE Missouri (4-5) at UT Martin (7-2) at 2:00 CT

