Taylor Swift Night 3 WEATHER UPDATE

2:00 p.m. CST– Models show an increased chance of storms around concert time. The winds will definitely remain and the rain chance is pretty good. Bookmark our live weather radar and be weather aware as lightning, high winds and heavy rains are possible.

Bring ponchos, no umbrellas are allowed in Nissan Stadium.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.