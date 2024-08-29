Tanger Outlets Announces New Restaurants – New Tex-Mex Coming Soon, Brunch Spot Open Now

Tanger Outlets Nashville is expanding its restaurant line-up. National brands Eggspectation and Surcheros are joining the shopping destination, with local favorite Red Bicycle also welcoming changes, including delicious menu updates.

“At Tanger Nashville, we pride ourselves on offering a one-of-a-kind community experience,“ said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan. “We’re always seeking new ways to make the guest experience that much better. We believe the addition of these top eateries is the perfect way to continue our growth and offer more opportunities for shoppers to extend their visit.”

The Tanger Nashville Surcheros’ location will be the company’s first in Tennessee. Founded in Georgia, the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain will bring its Southern hospitality to the Music City along with its perfectly grilled meats, fresh veggies and toppings, and signature sauces. The new restaurant is set to open this fall in a 2,700-square-foot space next to Shake Shack.

Eggspectation, now open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. next to Prince’s Hot Chicken, will be the first full-service dining option at Tanger Nashville, including a full bar and patio seating. The location will also mark the brand’s first in Tennessee. With more than 30 locations spanning six countries, Eggspectation is internationally beloved for its innovative and memorable take on familiar comfort foods. The new 4,000-square-foot restaurant is set to serve up all-day brunch, including elevated plates of French toast, Benedicts and omelets, as well as lunch and dinner options such as hand-crafted sandwiches, fresh seafood, steaks and more.

Nashville-favorite Red Bicycle, which opened along with the center last year, will test out a few tasty changes this fall. The coffee shop and roaster will extend their hours and expand seating options to account for its exceptional popularity at the center. The menu is also due to see updates, including new fall drink recipes.

