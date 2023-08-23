Take the Excursion Train to Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival

There is no better time to celebrate the change of seasons than on September 2 with a trip on the Tennessee Central Railway Museum’s excursion train. On that day the train will be hosting a wine tasting and a stop at the Watertown Blues and Fall Festival. The train will depart from 220 Willow Street in Nashville at 10:00 a.m., with boarding beginning at 9:00 a.m., and arrive in Watertown as the festival hits full swing. The train will return to Nashville about 5:30 p.m.

DelMonaco Winery staff will be on the train to host the wine tasting over the course of the journey to and from Watertown. During the layover in Watertown, guests will be able to visit the Blues Festival, have a bite to eat in one of the restaurants and shop in the delightful stores on the square. There will also be food trucks, local vendor booths and other fun activities. Also on the square is the DelMonaco Winery tasting room, where bottles of their wine can be purchased and enjoyed on the return trip to Nashville.

The Blues and Fall Festival begins at 9:00 a.m. on the downtown square and runs until 3:00 p.m. It is a celebration of the beauty of the Fall season and showcases bluegrass pickers from all over Middle Tennessee. Music will start at 10:00 a.m. with Stones River Bluegrass Band. Local pickers will take the stage at 11:00 a.m., and Clinchfield will begin strumming at noon, and they will return to close out the festival at 2:00 p.m., after a set by Hard Redemption at 1:00 p.m.

While the festival is an event for the entire family, this train excursion is for only those over 21. Wine, beer and cocktails, as well as soft drinks, cheese trays and other food items will be for sale in the dining car on the return trip. The cost of the trip is $80 for coach seating and $150 for dome seating. The ticket price includes the wine tasting and a special souvenir wine glass.

An excursion train ride takes place on a restored classic streamlined stainless steel passenger train. This piece of equipment hails from the golden age of passenger rail travel. There is something relaxing and romantic about train travel, because one has to slow down to the timing of the train. On this excursion, passengers will be able sit back, enjoy a glass of wine and watch the countryside slide by.

These trips sell out quickly, so sign up early! More information about excursion train experiences is available here.