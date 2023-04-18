Sumner Co. High School Student Charged with Threat of Mass Violence

A high school student has been charged after a picture of him holding a gun was sent during school hours on April 13, 2023, according to WKRN.

A Portland High School student, identified as 18-year-old Naier Briscoe, was arrested Thursday after another student showed the photo to deputies.

Although officials say the photo was sent from Briscoe’s Snapchat account during school hours, no gun was found after he was searched. After Briscoe was picked up from the high school by his father, a deputy went to the teen’s home to continue the investigation.

Inside the home, the deputy found a box of ammunition in the teen’s closet, vape pens, tobacco, THC and a small amount of marijuana, WKRN reports.

Deputies did not locate the gun from the photo inside the home.

Briscoe has been charged with threat of mass violence, simple possession and minor in possession of a tobacco vape.

