A 15-year-old student suffered injuries when allegedly assaulted by another student Friday at Stewarts Creek High School, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

School Resource Officer Shane Vaughn said administrators and SROs were notified and rushed to the hallway, arriving within a few seconds.

“It happened outside the nurse’s office and the nurse was right there,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn and Clagg retrieved an automated external defibrillator and Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived to treat the student. He was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

SRO Lt. Brian Wright said SROs charged a 16-year-old student with aggravated assault. The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for booking. A hearing is pending in Juvenile Court.

In addition to the criminal charges, the sophomore student has been expelled from the school under the district’s zero tolerance policy, said Patty Oeser, RCS Safe Schools Director.

“We are committed to the safety of our schools and students, and we are grateful for the quick actions our school personnel and the school resource officers,” Oeser said. “We have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the weekend.”

The school district cannot release any additional information because both students involved are minors.