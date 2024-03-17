Spring Gallery Formal: A Night of Art, Mingling, and Charity

Murfreesboro, TN March 13th – Liberty’s Station is thrilled to announce its upcoming Spring Gallery Formal, scheduled to take place on April 13th at Liberty’s Station. This exciting event promises an evening filled with art, mingling, and charitable giving, all set against the backdrop of creative excellence.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of art as they mingle with our aspiring artists and fellow art enthusiasts. The Spring Gallery Formal will feature a diverse array of artistic creations, including paintings, drawings, photography, literature, digital art, three-dimensional art, textiles, and mixed media. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and admire these captivating works on display throughout the evening.

As guests peruse the artwork, they will also have the chance to indulge in delicious hors d’oeuvres, expertly prepared to tantalize the taste buds and complement the artistic experience. For those looking to take a piece of the evening home with them, select artwork will be available for purchase, providing an opportunity to support both emerging artists and Liberty’s Station.

More than just a celebration of art, the Spring Gallery Formal serves as a fundraiser benefiting Liberty’s Station, a vital hub for artistic expression and community engagement. Through your attendance and support, you will directly contribute to the continued success and growth of Liberty’s Station, ensuring its ability to foster creativity and enrich lives for years to come.

Join the fun on April 13th at Liberty’s Station for an unforgettable evening celebrating the power of art and the spirit of community. Tickets for the Spring Gallery Formal are available now, and we encourage all art enthusiasts and supporters of Liberty’s Station to secure their place at this must-attend event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/LSSpringGalleryFormal or contact Ivey at [email protected]

About Liberty’s Station: Liberty’s Station is a food truck & coffee café that employs and trains adults with disabilities.