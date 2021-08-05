The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced an online auction of their game-used Military Appreciation Jerseys to benefit the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The auction runs until Friday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

The Sounds wore the camouflage military jerseys during the 2019 season and twice so far in 2021 – Saturday, May 15 and on Saturday, July 3. The club will wear them for a final time as part of Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, Aug. 8.

1 of 3

Bids for the jerseys are now being accepted at www.nashvillesounds.com/auctions.

The Sounds offer military family ticket discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any Reserved Section seat – based on availability. The offer is valid for up to four tickets per government-issued military I.D. presented at the Sounds Ticket Office.

The Daniels Center at MTSU is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any public higher education campus. It enables the over 1,200 military-connected student population at MTSU to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs. It also allows military-connected students to study, gather, and get help from fellow veterans, who will serve as peer advisors and sponsors.

The center is also a resource for veterans and their families without the restriction or requirement to be students, faculty or staff at MTSU. To find out more, go to mtsu.edu/military.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected] nashvillesounds.com.