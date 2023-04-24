Smyrna Police and Fire Departments Accepting Applications for 2023 Police & Fire Youth Academy

The Smyrna Police and Fire Departments are proud to announce a joint effort for the children of the Town of Smyrna. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Police & Fire Youth Academy scheduled for June 12 – 16, 2023.

This academy is designed for children ages 8 – 13. Activities will be held at Smyrna Fire Station # 2, 644 Fitzhugh Blvd, 9AM – 3PM Monday – Thursday. Students will participate in a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16.

A fee of $35.00 is required and the participants will be provided with lunch Monday through Thursday. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Smyrna. *The waivers included in the application must be notarized, but this may be completed when you deliver your application. To learn more, click the link before.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT 2023’S POLICE & FIRE YOUTH ACADEMY

DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION HERE