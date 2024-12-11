Slim Chickens Launches New Cookie Butter Crunch Milkshake for Limited Time

Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh chicken tenders and wings, announces the addition of a new hand-spun milkshake to its menu: the Cookie Butter Crunch.

This seasonal offering blends classic vanilla with crunchy cookie pieces to create a unique twist on the traditional milkshake. The Cookie Butter Crunch milkshake features a creamy vanilla base complemented by cookie butter’s rich, warm flavor and textural elements from cookie pieces throughout.

The Cookie Butter Crunch milkshake is available for a limited time only at participating Slim Chickens locations while supplies last. Customers can order the new shake from the restaurant or through the Slim Chickens mobile app.

For more information about Slim Chickens and a location near you, visit slimchickens.com.

About Slim Chickens Founded in 2003, Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, and salads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and Southern hospitality, Slim Chickens has grown to become a beloved dining destination across the United States and beyond.

