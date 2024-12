In memory of William Walter “Bill” Garrison who passed away December 6, 2024.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran with 22 years of service to our country. He also worked for United States Cold Storage as Vice President, Regional Manager.

He is survived by his sister, wife, 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

