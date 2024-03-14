Schneider Electric to Expand Manufacturing Presence in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Schneider Electric officials announced today the company will expand its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee.

Schneider Electric will create 355 new jobs in Mt. Juliet as the company locates a new facility on Maddox Road in Wilson County.

Additionally, Schneider Electric plans to expand in Smyrna with the creation of 100 new jobs at its Rutherford County location.

Together, both projects represent a total investment of approximately $85 million.

Schneider Electric is a global energy solutions provider that has seen unprecedented growth in the energy sector. The investment in both Tennessee locations will strengthen production capacity, allowing Schneider Electric to better meet its customer demand for energy management and automation products.

Upon completion, Schneider Electric will employ more than 1,900 Tennesseans across its facilities in Franklin, Maryville, Memphis, Smyrna and Mt. Juliet.

QUOTES

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and exceptional workforce attract companies like Schneider Electric, who already employs more than one thousand Tennesseans across our state. I am proud to announce Schneider Electric’s latest expansion and appreciate their commitment to creating greater opportunity for the highly skilled workforce in Rutherford and Wilson counties.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Tennessee’s low cost of doing business and highly trained workforce with direct access to two-year, four-year and technical institutions, make our state an ideal location for business growth. Schneider Electric could have chosen any one of its global facilities for these projects, and we are grateful that this company chose Tennessee. Congratulations to all that made today’s announcement a reality.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“Tennessee has been an invaluable partner for Schneider Electric’s growth and innovation, and we couldn’t be prouder to be increasing our presence in the state. The need for electrical infrastructure to support advanced computing and technological progress has never been greater. Tennessee has emerged as a dynamic hub for technological advancement with its talented workforce and welcoming business environment. We’re grateful to Gov. Bill Lee and local leaders for their support for these job-creating investments in the Volunteer State.” – Aamir Paul, president, North America operations, Schneider Electric

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Schneider Electric to the growing number of leading companies and global brands currently thriving in Wilson County. The addition of 355 high-quality manufacturing jobs, average starting wages exceeding 125-percent of our county median wage and $82 million of additional investment by a global Fortune 500 company consistently recognized among the most innovative, most ethical and best places to work all combine to make this a this a truly special day.” – Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto

“I am excited about the expansion of Schneider Electric’s plant in Smyrna, which will create more job opportunities in our area. Since the company’s arrival, it has become an integral part of our community. Their continued investment in our town is helping to strengthen our local economy and improve the quality of life for our residents.” – Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed

“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate Schneider Electric on its decision to create new job opportunities and investment in the Valley. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County to support companies like Schneider Electric that are committed to growth in the region, and we celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development

“Schneider Electric’s investment and decision to locate in Wilson County is proof-positive that we are attracting 21st century companies to add to this region’s economic momentum. This project will not only boost the local manufacturing sector and provide job opportunities to more than 355 residents, but it will also strengthen the regional economy and support a more sustainable community for generations to come.” – Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon)

“I am thrilled that Schneider Electric is choosing to expand operations in Smyrna. This significant investment will bring 100 more jobs to our area and expand our strong manufacturing sector in Rutherford County.” – Sen. Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro)

“It’s always great to hear a company has chosen Wilson County to do business. This is an important investment into Mt. Juliet that I know will greatly benefit our economy and community. I thank Schneider Electric for the important work it does, and I’m proud to welcome the company to our community.” – Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet)

“I was excited to learn of Schneider Electric’s expansion in Rutherford County. Our state’s conservative management and business-friendly climate have allowed companies to thrive, and this significant investment will add to Middle Tennessee’s impressive growth. I look forward to watching the company’s continued success, and I am thankful they chose to expand here.” – Rep. Mike Sparks (R-Smyrna)

