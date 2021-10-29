Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. 1980s Halloween Party with MixTape
Friday, October 29, 7:00pm-10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
All ages are welcome to this dance party! Mixtape will be live on the Hop Springs indoor taproom stage. There will be a costume contest and free tickets to future shows for those lucky winners of the best costume categories. Here’s a hint: the theme is the 80s.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Brews and Boos
Friday, October 29, 7:00pm-10:00pm
521 Old Salem Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday for a Brews & Boos Halloween party. Live music will begin at 7:00pm and end at 9:00pm featuring Andrew White. There will be a costume contest at 8:00pm and Mrs. Grissom’s is going to be on site.
For more information, click here
3. Glow Yoga & Wine Tasting
Saturday, October 30, 5:00pm
7027 Main St, Christiana, TN
Big Creek Winery Tasting Room
Join Royal Yoga and Massage for an evening of relaxation and fun at Big Creek Winery Tasting Room with instructor Demita as she guides you through a Vinyasa Flow Yoga class open to all levels. We will have glow sticks, body paint and more! After class, enjoy a wine tasting with your entry. Wines by the bottle will also be available for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat and water! A limited number of tickets are being sold to maintain social distancing. Please bring your own mat. A limited number of free mats available.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. MTSU Homecoming
Saturday, October 30, 2:30pm
1500 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Floyd Stadium
Murfreesboro is gearing up for a weekend full of Homecoming activities. Join the Student Government Association and the Alumni Association in celebrating 109 years of Middle Tennessee excellence at the annual Homecoming Parade. The parade will begin on East Main Street at Maney Avenue. It will continue on East Main Street, turning left on Middle Tennessee Boulevard and ending before Greenland Drive. Enjoy skating your night away while wearing your favorite True Boo Costume and compete for the top award. Student Organizations, Residence Halls, or friends can enter the Pumpkin Wars. Students will create a pumpkin using the Homecoming Theme and carve, paint, etc. their pumpkin. All completed pumpkins will be judged for top awards per category. The list of events is endless!
For more information and schedule, click here.
5. Caffeine and Chrome Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 30, 9:00am-2:00pm
320 Tech Park Dr, La Vergne, TN
Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville
Cruise into Gateway Classic Cars for Caffeine and Chrome with your collectible car or daily driver to share with the car community. All makes and models are welcomed! Indulge in coffee and donuts, while supplies last. Gather around the car community on the last Saturday of every month for an experience of a lifetime. Free Admission from 9am to 12pm. Not to mention, we have a museum full of classic, exotic, and muscle cars. This is a family and pet friendly event!
For more information, click here.