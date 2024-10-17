Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Love Your Neighbor 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2pm

Murfreesboro Civic Plaza

1011 Poplar Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN

This free, family-friendly gathering aims to showcase diversity and bring the Murfreesboro community together, regardless of faith, color, ethnicity, or any other differences! There will be several stations showcasing the diverse heritages. Each station will represent a different country or cultural heritage, complete with food, decorations, and information.

The event will feature music and ethnic dancing. There will be activities for children of all ages (Henna, Air brush, Tatreez, Facepainting, and more). Learn together, make new friends and enjoy the love and peace that defines the Murfreesboro community.