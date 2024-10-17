Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest 2024
Saturday, October 19, 10am – 2pm
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Trick-or-Treat fun, live performances and demonstrations, food vendors, kids’ costume parade and giveaways at The Avenue! The family-friendly festivities will feature more than 40 local vendor booths representing area businesses and services. Kids will love trick-or-treating as well as inflatables, carnival-style games, face painters and yummy food vendors. The popular pumpkin decorating patch returns, too (while supplies last!).
2Love Your Neighbor 2024
Sunday, October 20, 2pm
Murfreesboro Civic Plaza
1011 Poplar Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN
This free, family-friendly gathering aims to showcase diversity and bring the Murfreesboro community together, regardless of faith, color, ethnicity, or any other differences! There will be several stations showcasing the diverse heritages. Each station will represent a different country or cultural heritage, complete with food, decorations, and information.
The event will feature music and ethnic dancing. There will be activities for children of all ages (Henna, Air brush, Tatreez, Facepainting, and more). Learn together, make new friends and enjoy the love and peace that defines the Murfreesboro community.
3Fall Fun Fest
Saturday, October 19, 9am – 11apm
The Learning Experience
4043 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to enjoy some family-friendly activities such as trunk-or-treating, fall games, activities, face painting and so much more! Enjoy some delicious pancakes before checking out the Fire Truck and Police car that will be on site! Cost for the pancake breakfast is $5 per ticket and tickets can be purchased at the center or on the day of the event. All proceeds from the Pancake breakfast will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
4Spooktacular Halloween Party
Saturday, October 19, 4pm – 7pm
AJ Hall
1630 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN
This is a day filled with family fun, festivities, and lots of candy for the kiddos! This event will feature arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, cupcake and cookie decorating, face painting, costume runway, games, prize giveaways and more! Following the festivities, enjoy a screening of the The Haunted Mansion at 7:15 PM, accompanied by complimentary popcorn, pizza, hot dogs, and refreshments
5Boo in the Boro
Sunday, October 20, 4pm – 7pm
Tink’s Party Place
307 S Church Street, Ste C, Murfreesboro
Tinks Treats will be hosting a night of fun and games! Enjoy a variety of fun spooky treats, fantastic backdrops for photos to capture all the memories and a costume contest with amazing prizes! Tickets are just $10, so grab yours and join the fun.
