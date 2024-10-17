Blue Raiders Dominant on Defense in Win Over Kennesaw State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football suffocated the opposition on Tuesday night in Floyd Stadium, limiting the Kennesaw State offense to just a field goal in a 14-5 win in Conference USA play.

Parker Hughes led the Blue Raiders with seven tackles on the night. Anthony Bynum followed closely behind with six total tackles, including a sack and two TFLs. Nicholas Vattiato finished the night 19-for-24 for 199 yards in the air. Jaiden Credle, Jekail Middlebrook and Terry Wilkins combined for over 100 yards rushing from MTSU running backs, including Middlebrooks’ first quarter touchdown.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email