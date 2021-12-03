Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. Cannonsburgh Village Drive-Thru Christmas Lights

Saturday, December 4, 5:30pm-8:30pm

312 S Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN

For the second year, Cannonsburgh Village is hosting a free drive-thru Christmas lights event! Load the kids in the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display on the first three weekends in December on Fridays, December 3, 10 and 17, Saturdays, December 4, 11, and 18, and Sundays, December 5, 12, and 19.from 5:30-8:30pm.

