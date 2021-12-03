Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. Cannonsburgh Village Drive-Thru Christmas Lights
Saturday, December 4, 5:30pm-8:30pm
312 S Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN
For the second year, Cannonsburgh Village is hosting a free drive-thru Christmas lights event! Load the kids in the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display on the first three weekends in December on Fridays, December 3, 10 and 17, Saturdays, December 4, 11, and 18, and Sundays, December 5, 12, and 19.from 5:30-8:30pm.
For more information, click here.
2. Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 5, 2:00pm
Smyrna, TN
Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway. The Christmas Parade Food Drive is an important tradition in the Town of Smyrna. They believe in neighbors helping neighbors, and we believe that no family in our community should experience food insecurity. Please help us shatter our previous record of 82,384 items collected to benefit Nourish Food Bank. Town personnel will collect food along the parade route.
For more information, click here.
3. Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop
Sunday, December 5, 2:00pm-4:00pm
410 W. Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Brass Horn Coffee
Create your own Succulent Christmas Tree with Classy Cactus Farm! Have fun learning how to create your own succulent Christmas Tree. All succulents, Tree frame, and decorative elements will be provided. Limited spots are available, so make sure to reserve your seat!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Nutcracker Tea Party
Saturday, December 4, 10:00am-4:00pm
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Historic Sam Davis Home
Bring your family and enjoy a day of 19th century holiday tradition. Make an ornament for your tree while sipping wassail and listening to carols. Take a candlelit tour of the historic house and see how the Davis family celebrated the holidays. This event is free with the purchase of a ticket into the home.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here
5. Cookies with Santa
Saturday, December 4, 9:00am-11:00am
7277 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Walter Hill Church of Christ
Walter Hill Church of Christ is hosting Cookies with Santa, a free community event where children get their picture with Santa! Parents and Guardians will be able to choose between a traditional pose on Santa’s lap and a socially distanced pose. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, click here.