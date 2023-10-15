Rotary Club of Murfreesboro Adds Holiday Market to Hotcakes and Holly

Long a local Christmas tradition, the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s annual Hotcake and Holly Pancake Breakfast will once again be coming to Middle Tennessee Christian School. It will take place on December 9, 2023 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. This year they will be adding a Holiday Marketplace offering unique handcrafted, vintage and new items for sale.

“We are always looking for additions to the event to provide our visitors with fun activities,” said this year’s event chair, Randy Allen. “This marketplace will be in addition to a visit from Santa and entertainment.”

The club is now looking for vendors for the new marketplace. Booths will be 4’ x 10’ in size and located near the new high school entrance. The price of a booth will be $65 and include two tickets to the breakfast. It is being coordinated by club member Lee Rennick. She can be contacted at lee.voxluminos@gmail.com to receive a booth application.

“Anyone interested in a booth can contact me and I will send an application to them,” explained Rennick. “It is a great opportunity for local artisans, home businesses and nonprofits.”

Andrew Peck is coordinating sponsorships for the event. The club is also looking for new sponsors this year. There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available, from $250 to $5,000, each with an assortment of benefits. He can be reached about becoming a sponsor by email at apeck@libertyfcu.org.

“We have four sponsorship levels,” explained Peck, “beginning at $250, which gets you an ad on our placemats.”

Funds raised from this event support local nonprofits, primarily those focused on literacy. These have included Books from Birth, Read to Succeed, MTSU Dyslexia Center, Women’s Club Reading Buddies, Rotary 3rd Grade Dictionary Project, Boys & Girls Club, Center for the Arts, and many other organizations.

“Nothing says Christmas like pancakes,” said club President Stacy Vincent. “We hope that the community will come out and join us as they have for so many years in the past. We have had as many as 900 come to the event.”

The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro turned 104 years old in October of 2023. Members have worked hard over the years to increase the quality of life for everyone in Murfreesboro, and Rutherford County.

Rotary International has a distinguished history of more than 118 years, and is one of the oldest and most respected civic clubs in the world. They focus their efforts on peace and conflict resolution, water and sanitation, supporting the environment, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, economic and community development, and disease prevention and treatment. They are most famous for their drive to eradicate Polio.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro and the breakfast, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/.