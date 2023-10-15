Blue Raiders picked first in CUSA Preseason Poll

DALLAS – Conference USA has released its preseason coaches’ poll with Middle Tennessee at the top. The Blue Raiders’ Elias King and Camryn Weston were both named to the Preseason All-CUSA team.
MTSU and Liberty each received 71 points in the poll to tie for first place.
King is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he led the Blue Raiders with 56 made 3-point field goals while averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The 6-8 wing recorded double-doubles against Hofstra and LA Tech in his breakout junior season while shooting .449 from the floor and .409 from 3-point range.
Weston has been MTSU’s assists leader in each of the last two seasons and is the team’s leading scorer among returners. He enters the season with a shot at becoming the 18th Blue Raider to reach the 1,000-point mark in three years or less.
The full results of the preseason polls can be found below.
2023-24 CUSA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School (first-place votes)
|Total
|t-1.
|Liberty (5)
|71
|t-1.
|MTSU (1)
|71
|3.
|WKU (2)
|63
|4.
|LA Tech (1)
|48
|5.
|UTEP
|41
|6.
|Sam Houston
|38
|7.
|FIU
|31
|8.
|NM State
|30
|9.
|Jacksonville State
|12
CUSA MBB Preseason Player of the Year
Isaiah Crawford, LA Tech
CUSA MBB Preseason All-Conference Honorees
|Name
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Arturo Dean, FIU
|So.
|G
|Miami, Fla.
|Isaiah Crawford, LA Tech*
|Sr.
|F
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Kyle Rode, Liberty
|Sr.
|F
|Lexington, Ky.
|Elias King, MTSU
|Sr.
|G
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Camryn Weston, MTSU
|Sr.
|G
|Albany, Ga.
|Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston
|Jr.
|F
|Adelaide, Australia
|Tae Hardy, UTEP
|Sr.
|G
|Ellenwood, Ga.
|Calvin Solomon, UTEP
|Sr.
|F
|Houston, Texas
|Dontaie Allen, WKU
|Sr.
|G/F
|Falmouth, Ky.
|Brandon Newman, WKU
|Sr.
|G
|Valparaiso, Ind.
Source: MTSU Sports
More Sports News