Blue Raiders picked first in CUSA Preseason Poll

DALLAS – Conference USA has released its preseason coaches’ poll with Middle Tennessee at the top. The Blue Raiders’ Elias King and Camryn Weston were both named to the Preseason All-CUSA team.

MTSU and Liberty each received 71 points in the poll to tie for first place.

King is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he led the Blue Raiders with 56 made 3-point field goals while averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The 6-8 wing recorded double-doubles against Hofstra and LA Tech in his breakout junior season while shooting .449 from the floor and .409 from 3-point range.

Weston has been MTSU’s assists leader in each of the last two seasons and is the team’s leading scorer among returners. He enters the season with a shot at becoming the 18th Blue Raider to reach the 1,000-point mark in three years or less.

The full results of the preseason polls can be found below.

2023-24 CUSA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (first-place votes) Total t-1. Liberty (5) 71 t-1. MTSU (1) 71 3. WKU (2) 63 4. LA Tech (1) 48 5. UTEP 41 6. Sam Houston 38 7. FIU 31 8. NM State 30 9. Jacksonville State 12

CUSA MBB Preseason Player of the Year

Isaiah Crawford, LA Tech

CUSA MBB Preseason All-Conference Honorees

Name Yr. Pos. Hometown Arturo Dean, FIU So. G Miami, Fla. Isaiah Crawford, LA Tech* Sr. F Fort Worth, Texas Kyle Rode, Liberty Sr. F Lexington, Ky. Elias King , MTSU Sr. G Atlanta, Ga. Camryn Weston , MTSU Sr. G Albany, Ga. Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston Jr. F Adelaide, Australia Tae Hardy, UTEP Sr. G Ellenwood, Ga. Calvin Solomon, UTEP Sr. F Houston, Texas Dontaie Allen, WKU Sr. G/F Falmouth, Ky. Brandon Newman, WKU Sr. G Valparaiso, Ind.

Source: MTSU Sports

