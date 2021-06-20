Wag it Better Dog Training and Boutique held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 215 Robert Rose Dr. Ste. A in Murfreesboro.

Dog training for the family dog. They offer many programs so that you can find the right fit for you and your dog. Each Wag It Better trainer has been carefully selected because they embody founder Heather Moore’s ideals in dog training.

Wag it Better Dog Training and Boutique

215 Robert Rose Dr. Ste. A

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 962-8064

