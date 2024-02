HeavenlyTreats4U at The Market at Victory House held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 16, 2023, at 313 Enon Springs Road East in Smyrna.

The Market showcases our gift baskets as well as home decor, Tennessee artisan’s gourmet foods and more.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

HeavenlyTreats4U

313 Enon Springs Road East

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 768-5093

Facebook